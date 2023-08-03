MPD: Man arrested for stolen vehicle, possession of meth, other drugs after traffic stop

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - A man was allegedly found with 160 grams of meth and other drugs after attempting to run from Madison police following a traffic stop early Thursday morning.

The man, 31, was arrested after he tried to run from Madison police after a traffic stop on the city’s near east side, Madison Police Department said.

He threw a loaded gun on the ground after getting pulled over behind an apartment complex near Oak St. and Commercial Ave., MPD explained.

Police noted that 160 grams of meth and other drugs were found in the vehicle at 3:30 a.m. Thursday.

The driver was arrested for operating a motor vehicle without owner’s consent, being a felon in possession of a firearm, possession with intent to deliver cocaine and heroin and bail jumping, according to MPD.

