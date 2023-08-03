MPD: Man arrested for stolen vehicle, possession of meth, other drugs after traffic stop

(FOX5)
By Benjamin Cadigan
Published: Aug. 3, 2023 at 3:50 PM CDT|Updated: 20 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - A man was allegedly found with 160 grams of meth and other drugs after attempting to run from Madison police following a traffic stop early Thursday morning.

The man, 31, was arrested after he tried to run from Madison police after a traffic stop on the city’s near east side, Madison Police Department said.

He threw a loaded gun on the ground after getting pulled over behind an apartment complex near Oak St. and Commercial Ave., MPD explained.

Police noted that 160 grams of meth and other drugs were found in the vehicle at 3:30 a.m. Thursday.

The driver was arrested for operating a motor vehicle without owner’s consent, being a felon in possession of a firearm, possession with intent to deliver cocaine and heroin and bail jumping, according to MPD.

Click here to download the NBC15 News app or our NBC15 First Alert weather app.

Copyright 2023 WMTV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Father of teen missing in Baraboo frustrated with investigation
Father of missing Sauk Co. teen frustrated with investigation, offers own theories
Hapeville police officer rewards a young boy with Play Station for his hard work.
Officer surprises young boy he was asked to remove with new PlayStation
Large hail and damaging winds possible
Severe storms sweep through southern Wisconsin
Image of Alliant Energy's outage map at 9:30 p.m., on Friday, July 28, 2023.
Thousands without power in southern Wisconsin during Friday storms
CrossFit Athletes conquer Wisconsin State Capitol during day 3 of games
CrossFit Games no longer in Madison next year

Latest News

The Madison Police Department is investigating after a food truck parked behind Swagat Indian...
MPD: Food truck set on fire behind Swagat restaurant in Madison
University of Wisconsin Oshkosh
University of Wisconsin Oshkosh announces layoffs, furloughs to shrink $18 million deficit
Saturday will be the best day of the weekend
Uncomfortable Evening
The Sauk Co. Sheriff's Office put out a missing person report for James Yoblonski.
Missing teen James Yoblonski had access to devices used for web searches on how to leave the state