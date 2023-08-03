Officials investigate reports of shots fired in Marshall

By Juliana Tornabene
Published: Aug. 2, 2023 at 11:16 PM CDT|Updated: 26 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MARSHALL, Wis. (WMTV) - Officials are responding to reports of shots fired Wednesday night in downtown Marshall, a Wisconsin State Patrol trooper on scene confirmed.

Authorities were responding to a gas station on the 500 block of W. Main Street in Marshall. Officials have not provided any information on if anyone was hurt or if there are any suspects.

The Marshall Police Department chief was expected to speak with media Wednesday evening.

This is breaking news story and NBC15 will update this article as details develop.

Several police vehicles were responding to a gas station in Marshall, WI, Wednesday night.
Several police vehicles were responding to a gas station in Marshall, WI, Wednesday night.(NBC15/Tyler Peters)

Click here to download the NBC15 News app or our NBC15 First Alert weather app.

Copyright 2023 WMTV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Hapeville police officer rewards a young boy with Play Station for his hard work.
Officer surprises young boy he was asked to remove with new PlayStation
Father of teen missing in Baraboo frustrated with investigation
Father of missing Sauk Co. teen frustrated with investigation, offers own theories
Large hail and damaging winds possible
Severe storms sweep through southern Wisconsin
Image of Alliant Energy's outage map at 9:30 p.m., on Friday, July 28, 2023.
Thousands without power in southern Wisconsin during Friday storms
CrossFit Athletes conquer Wisconsin State Capitol during day 3 of games
CrossFit Games no longer in Madison next year

Latest News

A bill sponsored by State Rep. Juandalynn Givan would allow some people to access police body...
Madison Police Dept. working on next steps of body camera pilot program
Lieutenant Ed Marshall said a lot needs to be worked on before they can determine when the...
Madison Police Dept. works on next steps of body camera pilot program
FILE - Cleveland Browns tackle Joe Thomas celebrates after a 24-6 win over the Detroit Lions in...
Browns tackle Joe Thomas was an iron man, the Wisconsin native on his NFL journey to the Hall of Fame
For 11 years, Thomas was a pillar of excellence for a franchise that has spent most of the past...
Browns tackle Joe Thomas was an iron man, the Wisconsin native on his NFL journey to the Hall of Fam