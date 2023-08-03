Officials investigate reports of shots fired in Marshall
Published: Aug. 2, 2023 at 11:16 PM CDT|Updated: 26 minutes ago
MARSHALL, Wis. (WMTV) - Officials are responding to reports of shots fired Wednesday night in downtown Marshall, a Wisconsin State Patrol trooper on scene confirmed.
Authorities were responding to a gas station on the 500 block of W. Main Street in Marshall. Officials have not provided any information on if anyone was hurt or if there are any suspects.
The Marshall Police Department chief was expected to speak with media Wednesday evening.
This is breaking news story and NBC15 will update this article as details develop.
Click here to download the NBC15 News app or our NBC15 First Alert weather app.
Copyright 2023 WMTV. All rights reserved.