Officials investigate reports of shots fired in Marshall

MARSHALL, Wis. (WMTV) - Officials are responding to reports of shots fired Wednesday night in downtown Marshall, a Wisconsin State Patrol trooper on scene confirmed.

Authorities were responding to a gas station on the 500 block of W. Main Street in Marshall. Officials have not provided any information on if anyone was hurt or if there are any suspects.

The Marshall Police Department chief was expected to speak with media Wednesday evening.

On scene after reports of shots fired in downtown Marshall. Authorities have not told us if anyone is hurt.



This is breaking news story and NBC15 will update this article as details develop.

Several police vehicles were responding to a gas station in Marshall, WI, Wednesday night. (NBC15/Tyler Peters)

