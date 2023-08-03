Portage Fire chief: Dive teams searching for missing swimmers on Wisconsin River

By Juliana Tornabene
Published: Aug. 3, 2023 at 5:06 PM CDT|Updated: 34 minutes ago
MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - Dive teams are searching for two swimmers on the Wisconsin River, City of Portage’s fire chief confirmed.

Portage Fire Dept. Chief Troy Haase said that they were called for two swimmers who who were missing on the river, near Highway U.

Dive teams were searching nearby docks and the shore.

This is a breaking news story and this article will be updated as details develop.

