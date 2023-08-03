PROGRAMMING NOTE: NBC News at 6 will not air Thurs. due to NFL Hall of Fame Game coverage

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - NBC15 News at 6 will not air Thursday due to NBC’s coverage of the NFL Hall of Fame Game.

Wheel of Fortune fans can watch Thursday’s episode at 6:30 p.m. on our sister station, Madison CW. That’s channel 15.2 over-the-air, or check your local cable and satellite listings for the channel number.

Kick-off for the Hall of Fame Game is 7 p.m. in Canton, Ohio, between the Cleveland Browns and the New York Jets. Jets Head Coach Robert Saleh shared earlier this week that Aaron Rodgers would not make his debut with the team during this game.

We also want to share, among this year’s nine Hall of Fame inductees, former UW standout and Browns Tackle Joe Thomas will be enshrined at noon Saturday. He will be introduced by his wife, Annie, and his four kids.

Madison CW channels by provider:

Over-the-Air: 15.2

AT&T U-Verse: 1022

DirecTV: 16

Dish Network: 57

Spectrum: 616

TDS: 18

Thursday Aug. 3rd Programming

6 p.m.: Football Night in America

7 p.m.: NFL Hall of Fame Game LIVE

10 p.m.: NBC15 News at 10

