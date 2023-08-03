Sugar Maple Fest exploring American roots music kicks off this weekend

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) -This year marks the 20th Sugar Maple Music Festival in Dane County.

The two-day outdoor music festival features American Roots Music with genres including blue grass, country, and Americana.

Sugar Maple Fest is presented by the Four Lakes Traditional Music Collective (FLTMC), a nonprofit organization in Madison exploring and supporting American roots music.

Running August 4 and August 5, the family-friendly event offers traditional music and dance through performances, educational workshops, and interactive jam sessions.

Kids 17 & under get in for free with a ticketed adult. Tickets range in price from $30 to $100. To view the festival line-up, see here. To listen to the 2023 sample playlist on Spotify, see here!

