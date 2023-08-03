Suspect repeatedly punches and hits Madison K-9 during arrest

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) – A suspect repeatedly punched and struck a Madison Police Dept. K-9 who was trying to bring him into custody on Wednesday afternoon, the police dept. alleged.

The fleeing man had climbed into a pickup truck and was trying to get onto the roof of an apartment building when the K-9 team caught up with him, according to an MPD statement. The suspect refused officers commands to surrender, the report continued, so the K-9 Bowie was sicced on him. That’s when the man allegedly started hitting and punching the police dog, making contact several times.

The officers resorted to other tactics, which the police department noted were not lethal, to get the man to surrender, which he eventually did. The struggle left Bowie with a minor injury, but he is expected to be okay, MPD stated.

(NBC15)

The suspect had originally run from police after officers were called to a home in the 2900 block of Holborn Street by someone who wanted him to leave, according to the MPD report. By the time MPD arrived, he was barricaded inside.

The chase began when he ran out a side door as a contact team was trying to get him to give himself up.

Because of his encounter with Bowie, the 41-year-old was taken to the hospital before going to the Dane Co. jail. He was booked on counts of shoving and kicking police animals, criminal damage to property, resisting arrest, and a parole violation. The police department added that the suspect was wanted by another law enforcement agency.

