Uncomfortable Evening

Possible pop-up showers tonight

More comfortable on Friday

Mixed bag of weather this weekend

Download the First Alert Weather app iPhone/iPad Android

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - We had plenty of fog this morning across our area with much of it burning off by 9 am. And as expected, today is turning out to be a warmer and much more humid day compared to yesterday. Dew points across the area are relatively high, reaching into the upper 60s to low 70s, making it feel very sticky outside. This humidity and warmer temperatures area also raised our heat index to feel more like 90-95F this afternoon.

With the warmer temperatures, increased moisture, and a weak frontal boundary moving into our area, we can expect to see some showers and possibly a few thunderstorms popping up later this afternoon and early evening. These will likely form across our northern counties, but weaken later this evening as they track south.

What’s Coming Up...

Friday and the majority of Saturday are expected to be more comfortable days. Temperatures will come down to the mid to upper 80s on Friday with less humidity and on Saturday temperatures dropping even more, down to the lower 80s.

Looking Ahead...

Saturday will be the better day out of the weekend to get out and about because moving in later on Saturday will be a weather system that is expected to bring plenty of showers and some thunderstorms all the way into early Monday. There is still some question on how much rain we could receive, but some models are forecasting up to an inch+. With the clouds and showers for the end of the weekend and beginning of the week, we’re expecting to be cooler than average and only seeing highs into the upper 70s.

Click here to download the NBC15 News app or our NBC15 First Alert weather app.

Copyright 2022 WMTV. All rights reserved.