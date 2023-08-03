UW to sell alcohol at Kohl Center, LaBahn Arena

Wisconsin joins ten other Big Ten schools that serve alcohol
(NBC15)
By Anderley Penwell
Published: Aug. 3, 2023 at 5:44 PM CDT|Updated: 17 minutes ago
MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - University of Wisconsin Athletics announced beer, wine, and pre-packaged alcoholic beverages will be sold at the Kohl Center and LaBahn Arena in general seating areas starting this fall.

In a press release from the athletic department, the change comes as an effort to “improving the overall customer experience with an eye toward deepening engagement and meeting the needs of UW’s legendary fanbase.”

“As we look to enhance the customer experience inside and outside our venues, we have done a lot of listening and observing,” Athletic Director Chris McIntosh said. “It is critical that our fans have an enjoyable, safe, and efficient experience when they engage with us. I am happy to be able to announce a few new initiatives and I am excited about continuing to develop more ways to better serve our fans.”

Previously, alcohol could only be purchased in club seats and suites. The change will not only impact Badger basketball and hockey games, but also concerts. Wisconsin becomes the eleventh Big Ten school to serve alcohol in general seating.

According to the athletic department, similar rules will apply as other campus venues that serve alcohol, like the Wisconsin Union. The revenue will aid existing and future programs for student wellness, and education for alcohol consumption.

