Warm and Humid Today

Warm Temperatures

A Downward Trend In Temperatures Through the Weekend

Rain Chances This Weekend

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - For Friday we’ll stay on the northern side of the front, and we’ll see winds switch around to more of a northerly trajectory. Dewpoints and temperatures will drop, and highs will be back to the lower to mid-80s.

What’s Coming Up...

For the weekend, we’re looking for a mixed back of weather. Saturday is looking like the best of the two days to get out. By Saturday evening and into Sunday, we’ll be seeing the chance of showers on the increase. Temperatures on Sunday will only be reaching into the upper 70s.

Looking Ahead...

Today: Areas of fog before 8am. Otherwise, mostly sunny, with a high near 89. Calm wind becoming west around 5 mph in the afternoon.

Tonight: 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms before midnight. Patchy fog after 5am. Otherwise, partly cloudy, with a low around 66. West wind around 5 mph becoming north after midnight.

Friday: Patchy fog before 8am. Otherwise, mostly sunny, with a high near 86. East wind 5 to 10 mph.

Friday Night: Mostly cloudy, with a low around 63. East wind 5 to 15 mph.

Saturday: A 20 percent chance of showers after 1pm. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 83. East wind 5 to 10 mph.

