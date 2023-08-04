Columbia Co. officials recover second swimmer’s body from Wisconsin River

By Juliana Tornabene
Published: Aug. 4, 2023 at 12:35 PM CDT|Updated: 17 minutes ago
MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - Officials recovered a second body from the Wisconsin River Friday after two swimmers went underwater Thursday afternoon and never resurfaced. Chief Deputy Greg Bisch confirmed that the second person’s body, a 24-year-old man, was recovered Friday morning.

Bisch explained Thursday that a witness told officials just before 4 p.m. that they saw two people go under the water and they hadn’t come back up. The pair were playing with a football when one person went out after the ball, fell off the end of a sandbar and went under the water. The other individual went to help the person who fell into the river and also went under the water.

Authorities from multiple agencies responded quickly after being called to the river, near County Highway U. The sheriff’s office noted Friday that good Samaritans were using their personal boats to shuttle first responders to the area.

Dive teams searching for the missing swimmers found the body of a 25-year-old man Thursday evening. The search was halted for the second victim when it got dark Thursday night, and it resumed on Friday morning.

The sheriff’s office noted both men were found in about 17 feet of water.

The families of the victims need to be notified before the men are identified, officials added.

The Columbia Co. Sheriff’s Office thanked the citizens who provided boats to help in the search and volunteer dive team members. They also recognized J&J Fireball Lanes and Festival Foods in Portage for supplying first responders with food and water.

