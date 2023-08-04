Extra Narcan doses given to Wisconsin law enforcement because of opioid settlement funds

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - Funds from opioid lawsuit settlements will go toward providing additional Narcan to Wisconsin State Patrol, Wisconsin Department of Justice officials announced Thursday.

Attorney General Josh Kaul explained that over the last few years, his agency has seen the work of the DOJ, county and local governments hold opioid companies accountable for the opioid crisis. Their work has secured over $750 million that will be distributed across the state to fight the opioid epidemic, and provided more than 31,500 additional doses of Narcan to Wisconsin law enforcement agencies.

Wisconsin State Patrol Superintendent Tim Carnahan said all officers in the agency carry Narcan on duty, and noted it is important because there is a growing number of incidents where a quick response is needed to save someone’s life.

“Law enforcement access to naloxone, or Narcan, means an overdose call has the potential to become an opportunity for recovery,” Carnahan said.

Attorney General Josh Kaul along with Wisconsin State Patrol Superintendent Tim Carnahan and Julia Olsen from Public Health Madison Dane County, discuss additional doses of Narcan provided to the Wisconsin State Patrol. (NBC15)

Julia Olsen, Public Health Supervisor at Public Health Madison & Dane County, explained that giving Narcan to those who use drugs and their loved ones allows for better outcomes in the community, and emphasized the importance of the life-saving drug.

“Drug overdose is a growing epidemic that continues to steal lives every year,” Olsen said. “Wisconsin lost more of our family, friends and neighbors to drug overdose in the past year than we ever have.”

Olsen also noted that access to Narcan hasn’t been high in the past.

“For many years, Narcan has not been easy to get, even for our emergency responders and paramedics, due to the high costs and the need for prescription,” Olsen said. “As an organization working with community partners, we are very thankful for the state’s efforts to make Narcan more accessible.”

Julia Olsen, Public Health Supervisor, Public Health Madison & Dane County (NBC15)

Olsen said there are plans to put three Narcan vending machines in different locations in Dane County, with the expectation that more will come.

Kaul said their work is not done yet and those dollars earned for its investigations can transform the epidemic.

