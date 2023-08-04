FBI gives lie-detector tests to family of missing Wisconsin boy James Yoblonski

Yoblonski, 13, has not been seen since June 12, when both he and the family’s vehicle were reported missing.
By The Associated Press
Published: Aug. 4, 2023 at 1:08 PM CDT|Updated: 24 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MADISON, Wis. (AP) — The FBI is helping to look for a 13-year-old Wisconsin boy who disappeared in June, with investigators giving lie-detector tests to relatives and others, a sheriff’s detective said.

James Yoblonski’s father reported him missing June 12 from the family’s home in Reedsburg, about 45 miles northwest of Madison. About three hours before William Yoblonski reported his son missing, a sheriff’s deputy had found the family’s van abandoned in the nearby town of Sumpter.

James Yoblonski had taken his father’s cellphone, and a ping led sheriff’s deputies to search an area around Devil’s Lake State Park, in the same general area. They found a makeshift campsite they believe the boy used. His devices showed searches earlier this year about how to travel out of state.

Lt. Steven Schram told NBC15 that William Yoblonski took a polygraph test, which was given by a FBI agent, and passed on Thursday.

James Yoblonski's father, William, is offering a reward for the return of his son.
James Yoblonski's father, William, is offering a reward for the return of his son.(William Yoblonski)

William Yoblonski has offered a $10,000 reward for information that leads to finding his son.

“I just want my son back,” he said Thursday.

Copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Father of teen missing in Baraboo frustrated with investigation
Father of missing Sauk Co. teen frustrated with investigation, offers own theories
Large hail and damaging winds possible
Severe storms sweep through southern Wisconsin
Elizabeth Ellis grabs a sprinkler head that she later finds out has treasure in it
Visitors from Texas find hidden treasure in Dodge Co. park
Image of Alliant Energy's outage map at 9:30 p.m., on Friday, July 28, 2023.
Thousands without power in southern Wisconsin during Friday storms
CrossFit Athletes conquer Wisconsin State Capitol during day 3 of games
CrossFit Games no longer in Madison next year

Latest News

Officials in Portage searched for two missing people Thursday on the Wisconsin River.
Columbia Co. officials recover second swimmer’s body from Wisconsin River
(FILE) The Janesville Police Dept. reports a Kansas man was arrested on Thursday, July 3, 2023,...
JPD: Witness spots a Kansas man ditching a backpack after crashing into a boulder at a Janesville bar
The officers also reported the driver, a 24-year-old Kansas man, was impaired and took him into...
JPD: Witness spots a Kansas man ditching a backpack after crashing into a boulder at a Janesville ba
FILE: During her sentencing hearing, a federal judge estimated she had moved approximately 15...
Reedsburg woman sentenced for moving large amounts of meth into central Wisconsin