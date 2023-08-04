JPD: Witness spots a Kansas man ditching a backpack after crashing into a boulder at a Janesville bar

By Nick Viviani
Published: Aug. 4, 2023 at 10:24 AM CDT|Updated: 27 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

JANESVILLE, Wis. (WMTV) – The driver who crashed into a boulder outside a bar late Thursday night took off with a backpack immediately after the wreck before returning without it, a witness told the Janesville Police Department.

The officers spoke with the witness and several others who saw the collision around 10:30 p.m., outside Sidelines Sports Bar, according to the JPD statement. The one witness reported seeing the driver run into a field near the bar, which is in the 700 block of S. Wuthering Hills Drive, with a backpack and later come back without it.

Following that account, officers brought in a K-9 to search the crashed vehicle and the field. The dog ended up finding in the field a backpack that contained a stolen gun and information the officers could link to the suspect, JPD indicated.

The officers also reported the driver, a 24-year-old Kansas man, was impaired and took him into custody on a first-offense OWI count. Later, felon in possession of a firearm, endangering safety by use of a dangerous weapon, and resisting arrest allegations were added.

The final count likely being linked to him allegedly fighting with officers after being taken to the local hospital before going to the Rock Co. jail.

Click here to download the NBC15 News app or our NBC15 First Alert weather app.

Copyright 2023 WMTV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Father of teen missing in Baraboo frustrated with investigation
Father of missing Sauk Co. teen frustrated with investigation, offers own theories
Large hail and damaging winds possible
Severe storms sweep through southern Wisconsin
Image of Alliant Energy's outage map at 9:30 p.m., on Friday, July 28, 2023.
Thousands without power in southern Wisconsin during Friday storms
Elizabeth Ellis grabs a sprinkler head that she later finds out has treasure in it
Visitors from Texas find hidden treasure in Dodge Co. park
CrossFit Athletes conquer Wisconsin State Capitol during day 3 of games
CrossFit Games no longer in Madison next year

Latest News

The Bug Brownie on a Stick is just one of the scores of new foods and drinks coming to the...
Bugs, Gator, & Cotton Candy Jerky: Over 100 new foods and drinks to debut at Wisconsin state fair
Sunshine and warm conditions for today.
Rain Likely Later In the Weekend
Crime scene tape
Teen charged with reckless homicide after accidentally fatally shooting 9-year-old, police say
Keeping Animals cool at the fair
Keeping animals cool at the fair