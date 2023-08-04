JPD: Witness spots a Kansas man ditching a backpack after crashing into a boulder at a Janesville bar

JANESVILLE, Wis. (WMTV) – The driver who crashed into a boulder outside a bar late Thursday night took off with a backpack immediately after the wreck before returning without it, a witness told the Janesville Police Department.

The officers spoke with the witness and several others who saw the collision around 10:30 p.m., outside Sidelines Sports Bar, according to the JPD statement. The one witness reported seeing the driver run into a field near the bar, which is in the 700 block of S. Wuthering Hills Drive, with a backpack and later come back without it.

Following that account, officers brought in a K-9 to search the crashed vehicle and the field. The dog ended up finding in the field a backpack that contained a stolen gun and information the officers could link to the suspect, JPD indicated.

The officers also reported the driver, a 24-year-old Kansas man, was impaired and took him into custody on a first-offense OWI count. Later, felon in possession of a firearm, endangering safety by use of a dangerous weapon, and resisting arrest allegations were added.

The final count likely being linked to him allegedly fighting with officers after being taken to the local hospital before going to the Rock Co. jail.

