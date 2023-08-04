Keeping animals cool at the fair

WAUSAU, Wis. (WSAW) - The Wisconsin Valley Fair has many attractions and including animal judging.

On days when it’s hot and humid, like Thursday, keeping the animals cool is a top priority.

“Pigs don’t have sweat glands that’s why they like mud to roll into so they can get their body cool, also water helps so we encourage kids to bring fans they spray their pigs off very frequently with cool water,” explained Tara Christian, Swine Superintendent.

Some people keep the pigs cool using fans, sprinklers, and shade.

Stella Bayer is a Popplewood 4-H Exhibitor. She said hydration is key during these hot temps, especially when she’s getting her animals ready for shows and the livestock sale.

“It kind of gets you a closer relationship to the pig and its nice to by your pig,” said Bayer.

Christian says they use one fan per pen to keep pigs cool. Mature pigs are most comfortable when air temperatures are between 50 and 75 degrees.

The heat can also have a negative impact when showing the cows.

“We have to make sure they stay hydrated, we have fans above them and throughout the day we sometimes wash them so they stay cool,” said Laura Lepak.

Sometimes when cows get too hot, they are taken out to the wash area to get cooled off.

Friday, the swine show will take place at 9 a.m. in the Multipurpose Building. The Poultry show will take place at 9 a.m. in the Poultry Barn.

