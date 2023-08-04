Madison police connect with community during National Night Out

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - Madison Police Department had a special assignment Thursday night- getting to know their community on a more personal level at National Night Out.

Madison Police Chief Shon Barnes and officers made their way around the city, stopping at different parks and neighborhoods. One of the stops included the Meadowlands Apartments on the city’s east side.

At each stop, there were games, different programs, resources and a chance for officers and the community to make a connection.

“Community partnerships and relationships, that’s the foundation of policing,” Barnes said. “That’s the foundation of what we do. You can’t have trust without a good relationship. And so that’s what we are doing here today. We try to do that everyday, and we really enjoy getting out and meeting our community.”

National Night Out is held every year on the first Tuesday of August all around the country.

