Warm Week Ahead

Above Normal Temps

Few Rain Chances

Decent Looking Weekend

Download the First Alert Weather app iPhone/iPad Android

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - A nice start to the work week in what should be a decent stretch of weather. We are tracking two main rain and storm chances this week which will come scattered on Wednesday and a bit more likely on Friday. Temperatures will be slightly above normal for this time of year and into the lower and middle 80s. Drought conditions remain, so any rain will be a good thing. Early look at the weekend shows just a spotty shower chance with the rest of the daytime hours remaining nice.

What’s Coming Up...

Partly cloudy skies as we head into tonight. Mild with lows into the lower 60s along a light northwesterly wind. Mostly sunny Tuesday with a few bubbling clouds by the afternoon. This could spawn an isolated shower by evening. Highs into the middle 80s. Clearing out Tuesday night with lows into the lower 60s. Wednesday will bring a better chance of scattered showers and storms with highs into the middle 80s. Skies should start to clear by Thursday with plenty of sunshine.

Looking Ahead...

The best chance of rain and storms this week will come on Friday with scattered activity around. The weekend at this point looks pretty nice with just an isolated shower. Outdoor activities at this point in time look to be OK with highs into the lower 80s.

Click here to download the NBC15 News app or our NBC15 First Alert weather app.

Copyright 2022 WMTV. All rights reserved.