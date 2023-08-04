Multi-car crash slows I-39/90/94 northbound traffic

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - A crash on I-39/90/94 northbound near Madison slowed traffic Thursday evening.

The crash happened near Lien Rd. on Madison’s east side.

As of 7:30 p.m., the left two lanes on the highway were closed, Wisconsin State Patrol explained. All lanes reopened around 8:20 p.m. Thursday.

Footage from 511WI showed multiple cars in the left two lanes, with traffic slowly moving through the right lane.

