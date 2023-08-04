New Brodhead High School counselor faces backlash on Facebook post over gender identity

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - A Facebook post introducing a new staff member made by a small southern Wisconsin school district is receiving backlash because of the staff member’s gender identity.

The social media post introduces new high school counselor Rae Tompson, who goes by them/them pronouns. More than 10,000 people interacted with the post, something the district and Tompson didn’t expect.

Tompson doesn’t believe their gender will get in the way of helping students navigate high school in Brodhead.

“My identity really does not get brought up at all during my sessions with students,” Tompson said. “The only time it’s ever really brought up is when I’m introducing myself, and I just ask that they respect how I wish to be addressed.”

Rae Tompson will be a new counselor at Brodhead High School this year. (Marcus Aarsvold/NBC15)

District Administrator David Novy said most of the hate is not coming from the Brodhead community.

“We did get a lot of hateful shares, comments, emails, voicemails, but we had that,” Novy said. “But generally speaking that was outside of the Brodhead area and even outside of the state of Wisconsin. So, it was a little demoralizing in that respect, but generally, the vast majority of Brodhead was very supportive.”

Tompson agrees, saying staff and parents reached out to them with kindness and excitement for the new school year.

“Even if you don’t agree with my identity, hopefully you’re able to look past that and see that I have extensive training and I know what I’m doing,” Tompson said. “I’ve been working with students in a variety of ways for many years. At the end of the day I just want to support students and let them know that being who they are is amazing.”

Brodhead High School (NBC15)

Tompson wants to create a safe place for children, not push any agenda people online might accuse them of.

”That’s not my job. My job is to be there for academic support, social support, and answering and helping the students with the needs that they are presenting to me,” Tompson said. “I would never push ideology onto a student. That’s not my job.”

Tompson is a third-generation educator, whose grandfather was a professor and whose mother taught elementary school. Tompson said this job is a dream come true for them.

