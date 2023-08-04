Rain Likely Later In the Weekend

Another Warm Day Today
Sunshine and warm conditions for today.
Sunshine and warm conditions for today.
By Charlie Shortino
Published: Aug. 4, 2023 at 5:58 AM CDT|Updated: 19 minutes ago
  • Above-Average Temperatures
  • A Downward Trend In Temperatures Through the Weekend
  • Near Average Highs Next Week
MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - Today and the majority of Saturday are expected to be more comfortable days.  Temperatures will come down to the mid to upper 80s on Friday with less humidity and on Saturday temperatures dropping even more, down to the lower 80s.

Click Here for Interactive Radar

What’s Coming Up...

Saturday will be the better day out of the weekend to get out and about because moving in later on Saturday will be a weather system that is expected to bring plenty of showers and some thunderstorms all the way into early Monday.  There is still some question on how much rain we could receive, but some models are forecasting up to an inch plus.  With the clouds and showers for the end of the weekend and beginning of the week, we’re expecting to be cooler than average and only seeing highs into the upper 70s.

Looking Ahead...

Today: Mostly sunny, with a high near 86. Light northeast wind becoming east 5 to 10 mph in the morning.

Tonight: Partly cloudy, with a low around 63. East wind 5 to 10 mph.

Saturday: A 20 percent chance of showers after 4pm. Partly sunny, with a high near 83. East wind 5 to 10 mph.

Saturday Night: A chance of showers, with thunderstorms also possible after 1am. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 67. East wind around 10 mph. Chance of precipitation is 50%.

Sunday: A chance of showers and thunderstorms, then showers and possibly a thunderstorm after 1pm. High near 80. Southeast wind 10 to 15 mph. Chance of precipitation is 80%. New rainfall amounts between a half and three quarters of an inch possible.

