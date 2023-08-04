Reedsburg woman sentenced for moving large amouts of meth into central Wisconsin

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) – A Reedsburg woman was sentenced to federal prison Thursday for allegedly bringing large quantities of methamphetamine into central Wisconsin over the course of several years, the U.S. Justice Dept. announced.

Marra Lundeen pleaded guilty in April to distributing meth and was sentenced to seven years in prison along with five more years of supervised release, the DOJ statement stated.

Prosecutors told the court Lundeen, 34, had been under investigation by central Wisconsin law enforcement for allegedly trafficking the drug as far back as 2019. During sentencing, Judge William Conley estimated between that time she moved up to 15 kilograms of meth into the Wausau and central Wisconsin area.

Conley described Lundeen as a “high-functioning supplier” and said she would bounce from one supplier to another as each of them were arrested, the DOJ recounted. He called the lengthy sentence necessary to protect the public and to deter her from returning to trafficking once she was released.

