‘She would not have just disappeared:’ Family of missing Juneau Co. woman suspects foul play

By Shaina Nijhawan
Published: Aug. 4, 2023 at 6:41 PM CDT
TOWNSHIP OF LEMONWEIR, Wis. (WMTV) - One month since Leya Stewart went missing in Juneau County, her family is still holding onto hope they will find the beloved mother, daughter, sister and niece.

Leya Stewart, 43, was last seen on the Fourth of July in the area of 43rd Street and 19th Avenue in the Township of Lemonweir.

Stewart’s aunt Kathleen Engelman says the one-month anniversary is particularly difficult, as they suspect Stewart is still somewhere in the neighborhood, but unlikely to be alive.

“Sitting here today is really hard because this is incident command and we’ve had multiple searches here and I know that Leya’s probably within two miles of here right now,” Engelman said “And so it’s so hard to not be able to bring her home.”

Engelman says her niece is family-oriented and unlikely to intentionally stay away from home.

“She would not have just disappeared, she would have just went home,” she said. “She’s close with her sister Celina, she loves her mama, she loves her children, she would have never of just disappeared. That just wouldn’t happen.”

Stewart’s family believes something happened to her while she was in the area of her friend’s house.

“The people she was with just dropped her stuff off and said that there was an argument and that was the end of it. We knew that when she had no contact after a few days that there was a problem,” Engelman said.

Meanwhile, the Juneau County’s Sheriff’s Office has held multiple ground and drone searches in the area Stewart went missing. Engelman says they are hoping for more answers soon.

“If you are out walking on your property or you know people outside of the county that own property, please look for overturned ground, look for a body,” she said. “To not be able to take her to her mom and her children is just really hard because that’s all we want, we just want Leya to come home to her sisters and her mom and her children.”

Anyone with a tip about Leya’s whereabouts should call the Juneau County Sheriff’s Office at (608) 847-5649.

