Suspect accused of firing at police in Marshall accused of attempted homicide

MARSHALL, Wis. (WMTV) – The man accused of firing at Marshall Police Dept. officer while running from a crime scene Wednesday night faces an attempted homicide charge in connection with the incident, the police department wrote in an update.

In addition to the first-degree attempted homicide count, Jeremy Wilz, 21, will face multiple other charges including robbery, substantial battery, and second-degree recklessly endangering safety, among other charges, the Marshall Police Dept. stated.

New details released by the police department indicate the incident began shortly after 7:30 p.m. that night when the suspect allegedly tried to rob the Caps and Corks Liquor Store, in the 500 block of Plaza Drive, and got into a fight with the clerk.

Jeremy Wilz, 21, is accused of first-degree attempted homicide after allegedly shooting at an officer while running from the Marshall Police Dept., on Wednesday, Aug. 2, 2023. (Dane Co. Sheriff's Office)

When the officers arrived, they tried to speak with Wilz, but he took off running. As police chased him, Wilz allegedly fired a single shot at an officer, the statement continued. It noted that the bullet did not hit anyone.

Several local and state agencies descended on the scene of the chase following the gunfire, and they began searching for the man, who had by then reached a nearby residential area. The search continued for over an hour before he was caught for a little more than an hour, the Marshall Police Department said that night.

The police department added its appreciation to those other departments, saying they came in from McFarland, Verona, Waterloo, and Waunakee.

Several police vehicles were responding to a gas station in Marshall, WI, Wednesday night. (NBC15/Tyler Peters)

Anyone with information about the investigation is asked to call the Marshall Police Department at 608-655-3533, the Dane Co. Sheriff’s Office at 608-255-2345, or Madison Area Crime Stoppers at 608-266-6014.

Click here to download the NBC15 News app or our NBC15 First Alert weather app.

Copyright 2023 WMTV. All rights reserved.