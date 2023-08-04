Teen charged with reckless homicide after accidentally fatally shooting 9-year-old, police say

Crime scene tape
Crime scene tape(WRDW)
By The Associated Press
Published: Aug. 3, 2023 at 10:54 PM CDT
MILWAUKEE (AP) — A 14-year-old boy has been charged with second-degree reckless homicide after accidentally fatally shooting a 9-year-old last month, authorities said.

The teen said he shot Harwinder Singh in the back seat of a car after finding a gun in the glove compartment when a man got out of the vehicle to enter a business, a criminal complaint said.

The shooting occurred July 24 in a strip mall parking lot, the Milwaukee Journal Sentinel reported Thursday.

A witness who knows the boys and the 43-year-old man in the car took the gun from the scene but later returned to give it to Milwaukee police, the complaint said.

The teen will be tried in juvenile court on charges that also include possession of a dangerous weapon by a minor and obstructing an officer.

The shooting happened three days before Singh’s 10th birthday.

The relationship between the two boys, as well as their relationship with the man in the car wasn’t clear.

