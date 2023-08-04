UW Health offering free high school sports exams during clinic

A Madison hospital wants to make sure the price of a physical is not a barrier for high school athletes to play in the coming school year.
By Nick Viviani
Published: Aug. 4, 2023 at 4:52 PM CDT|Updated: 16 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) – A Madison hospital wants to make sure the price of a physical is not a barrier for high school athletes to play in the coming school year.

UW Health plans a clinic next week, during which students who do not have insurance can get the medical clearance they need to join their high school teams. The event is scheduled for August 9, with times dependent upon the prospective player’s last name (see table)

“Participating in sports offers great physical and mental health benefits, so we want as many kids involved as possible,” UW Health Pediatric Sports Physician Dr. David Bernhardt said.

The hospital reported conducting a record number of students during its clinic last year, but pointed out that half the students did have insurance. Those students, UW Health explained, had not been able to see their doctors, either because they waited too long to make an appointment or because the doctor was booked up.

“We were able to meet the needs of all student-athletes last summer, but we also encourage families to book appointments with their own providers in advance, if possible,” Bernhardt added.

According to UW Health, the exams tend to include looking into the student’s medical history and checking their cardiovascular and musculoskeletal systems. Bernhardt noted those tests have been common in the U.S. for a long time as a way to see if the student is pre-disposed to having an injury.

The clinic will be hosted at Access Community Health Center, at 2202 S. Park St., in Madison. UW Health is not requiring pre-registration, but has set the following times for check-in based on the student’s last name.

  • Last names A-I (check in at 6 p.m.)
  • Last names J-R (check in at 7 p.m.)
  • Last names S-Z (check in at 8 p.m.)

Click here to download the NBC15 News app or our NBC15 First Alert weather app.

Copyright 2023 WMTV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Father of teen missing in Baraboo frustrated with investigation
Father of missing Sauk Co. teen frustrated with investigation, offers own theories
Large hail and damaging winds possible
Severe storms sweep through southern Wisconsin
Elizabeth Ellis grabs a sprinkler head that she later finds out has treasure in it
Visitors from Texas find hidden treasure in Dodge Co. park
Image of Alliant Energy's outage map at 9:30 p.m., on Friday, July 28, 2023.
Thousands without power in southern Wisconsin during Friday storms
The Sauk Co. Sheriff's Office put out a missing person report for James Yoblonski.
Missing teen James Yoblonski had access to devices used for web searches on how to leave the state

Latest News

FILE -Oregon place kicker Camden Lewis (49) celebrates with teammates after kicking a field...
Big Ten clears way for Oregon, Washington to join, AP sources say, putting Pac-12 on brink
Milwaukee Brewers' Brandon Woodruff pitches to a St. Lois Cardinals batter during the first...
Brewers hopeful that Brandon Woodruff can return from IL to start Sunday against Pirates
Milwaukee Brewers' Brice Turang hits a three-run home run during the fifth inning of a baseball...
Brice Turang, Sal Frelick hit 3-run homers in the Brewers’ 14-1 victory over the Pirates
UW to sell alcohol at Kohl Center, LaBahn Arena