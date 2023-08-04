UW Health offering free high school sports exams during clinic

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) – A Madison hospital wants to make sure the price of a physical is not a barrier for high school athletes to play in the coming school year.

UW Health plans a clinic next week, during which students who do not have insurance can get the medical clearance they need to join their high school teams. The event is scheduled for August 9, with times dependent upon the prospective player’s last name (see table)

“Participating in sports offers great physical and mental health benefits, so we want as many kids involved as possible,” UW Health Pediatric Sports Physician Dr. David Bernhardt said.

The hospital reported conducting a record number of students during its clinic last year, but pointed out that half the students did have insurance. Those students, UW Health explained, had not been able to see their doctors, either because they waited too long to make an appointment or because the doctor was booked up.

“We were able to meet the needs of all student-athletes last summer, but we also encourage families to book appointments with their own providers in advance, if possible,” Bernhardt added.

According to UW Health, the exams tend to include looking into the student’s medical history and checking their cardiovascular and musculoskeletal systems. Bernhardt noted those tests have been common in the U.S. for a long time as a way to see if the student is pre-disposed to having an injury.

The clinic will be hosted at Access Community Health Center, at 2202 S. Park St., in Madison. UW Health is not requiring pre-registration, but has set the following times for check-in based on the student’s last name.

Last names A-I (check in at 6 p.m.)

Last names J-R (check in at 7 p.m.)

Last names S-Z (check in at 8 p.m.)

Click here to download the NBC15 News app or our NBC15 First Alert weather app.

Copyright 2023 WMTV. All rights reserved.