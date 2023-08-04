Vice President Kamala Harris visits Kenosha County

Vice President Kamala Harris visits Wisconsin Thursday.
Vice President Kamala Harris visits Wisconsin Thursday.(WTMJ)
By Juliana Tornabene
Published: Aug. 3, 2023 at 10:13 PM CDT
MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - Vice President Kamala Harris landed Thursday afternoon in southeast Wisconsin, where she spoke at an electronics manufacturing plant in Pleasant Prairie, in Kenosha County.

Vice President Harris spoke about the importance of people across the country having access to high-speed internet and how, she said, the Biden Administration is prioritizing it, and expanding manufacturing jobs in the process. Harris also mentioned the creation of new jobs here in Madison under their guidance.

“Jobs for the laborers who will upgrade six bridges along John Nolen Drive in Madison, where I once lived, by the way,” Harris said. “I did. I’ve got some Wisconsin cred.”

The VP said much of the expansion of manufacturing jobs is due to the advocacy of Sen. Tammy Baldwin’s priority for “Made in America” products.

