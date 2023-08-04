Wisconsin River neighbors saddened by recent drownings

TOWN OF DEKORRA, Wis. (WMTV) - The Wisconsin River community is saddened by the two recent deaths from drowning that happened near their homes.

Sadly, this is not the first time people who live on the river have witnessed drownings, but they say it’s a shock every time.

Residents Jill Corning and Brian Robinson said deaths like Thursday’s serve as a sad reminder that the Wisconsin River is dangerous.

”It’s so heartbreaking,” Corning said. “It’s hard to see.”

Despite how calm the waters look, Corning said she’s seen several people go under and not come back up.

”It’s a river. It’s not a lake,” she said. “Being safe, watching one another, taking those safety measures and really don’t trust the river. Be very cautious.”

Robinson agreed that the calm waters can be deceiving.

”The current moves and the sandbars can just kind of drop off on that edge,” Robinson said. “So, I think that’s the thing that people don’t realize and how something so tragic like this can happen.”

In 2022, the small community put up a communal life jacket station near a public park to try and promote water safety for people headed to the river.

Robinson and Corning worked together on the personal floatation device stand to try and prevent people from dying the same way two men passed away on Thursday.

”The preserver vests are out here for people to use and take advantage of,” Robinson said. “A lot of people do but a lot of people also don’t. So just trying to make that awareness and getting people to take advantage of those floatation devices on this river.”

Both neighbors say more people need to wear life vests when kayaking, boating in the water and walking on sand bars.

They said their hearts go out to the families of the two men who died this week.

