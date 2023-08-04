Wisconsin State Fair 2023 in full swing

WEST ALLIS, Wis. (WMTV) - The 172nd Wisconsin State Fair opened on Thursday and, once again, this year will be full of rides, food and drink items, and animals through August 13.

The 2022 Wisconsin State Fair greeted 1,003,450 guests during the best 11 days of summer. The State Fair says it is excited to celebrate 172 years of tradition this year.

A State Fair staple, the Original Cream Puffs, are back and baked fresh at the fairgrounds. Tess Kerksen, Director of Public Relations of the Wisconsin State Fair, said nearly 400,000 Cream Puffs are sold over the 11 day fair.

“Absolutely don’t know how we do it. Don’t know how the bakers crank out all of those Cream Puffs but they certainly do so everyone can have their chance at a Cream Puff,” Kerksen said.

There are 105 brand new food items gracing the State Fair this year too.

“We have things like the dill pickle corn dog where it’s a dill pickle cored out with a hot dog in it covered in batter and of course deep fried,” Kerksen said. “We have other things like the atomic slush which is the world’s hottest frozen slush. Absolutely crazy. It has Carolina Reaper pepper powder in it and I can’t believe people are trying it but they certainly are.”

These are hours of operation for the 2023 Wisconsin State Fair:

Sunday – Wednesday: 10am – 10pm

Thursday – Saturday: 10am – midnight

