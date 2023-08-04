Wisconsin’s lone CrossFit competitor claims silver just 2 months after knee surgery

By Abigail Leavins
Published: Aug. 4, 2023 at 4:23 PM CDT|Updated: 14 minutes ago
MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - While Madison is hosting the 2023 CrossFit games, there is only one athlete competing from Wisconsin.

Tom Fameree is from De Pere and he is competing with CrossFit Green Bay in the ages 60-64 mens division. He was surprised that no one else from Wisconsin is competing.

“This is my fourth year here, and other years there are quite a few people from Wisconsin, but yeah, I guess I’m a little surprised I’m the only one,” Fameree said.

Fameree said he came in to the games with low expectations. He had knee surgery two months ago and put low pressure on himself to do well. Still, he placed second in his age group this year.

“I think it shows you the power of just being calm and lower expectations, didn’t put a lot of pressure on myself,” Fameree said.

Fameree was inspired to start doing CrossFit after being a spectator at the 2017 games. He had been running marathons and decided he could do CrossFit too.

He encourages others to try CrossFit too. Fameree said it changed his life.

“Some people like to say that [CrossFit] isn’t for them, but it’s really for everybody,” he added.

Although the games being in Wisconsin is convenient for Fameree, he said it makes sense that CrossFit decided to move them, in order to “share the wealth” and bring the games to more places.

