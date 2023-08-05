Alfonso Rivas, Bryan Reynolds have huge performances as Pirates beat Brewers 8-4

Milwaukee Brewers' Joey Wiemer reacts after striking out during the fourth inning of a baseball...
Milwaukee Brewers' Joey Wiemer reacts after striking out during the fourth inning of a baseball game against the Pittsburgh Pirates, Friday, Aug. 4, 2023, in Milwaukee. (AP Photo/Aaron Gash)(Aaron Gash | AP)
By The Associated Press
Published: Aug. 4, 2023 at 10:37 PM CDT|Updated: 30 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MILWAUKEE (AP) — Alfonso Rivas had a three-run homer and a triple among his three hits, leading the Pittsburgh Pirates to an 8-4 victory over the Milwaukee Brewers on Friday night.

Rivas was playing his second game for the Pirates since being acquired from San Diego on Tuesday.

Bryan Reynolds also went 3 for 5 with a homer, and Henry Davis and Josh Palacios also went deep for the Pirates.

Palacios and Reynolds hit back-to-back homers off Bryse Wilson in the sixth inning to extend Pittsburgh’s lead to 8-3.

Milwaukee’s Carlos Santana, acquired from the Pirates last week, homered against his former team. Mark Canha went 3 for 5 with an RBI.

Brewers bench coach Pat Murphy was ejected in the sixth inning during Jack Suwinski’s at bat, which followed the back-to-back homers by Palacios and Reynolds.

Milwaukee maintained its half-game lead in the NL Central over the Cincinnati Reds, who lost 6-3 to the Washington Nationals in 10 innings.

The Pirates scored three runs in each of the first two innings off Colin Rea (5-5) to take an early 6-2 lead. Rivas hit his three-run homer in the first and Davis delivered a two-run shot in the second.

Rea has allowed nine homers over his last six starts. He struck out two but allowed eight hits, three walks and six runs over four innings.

Yerry De Los Santos (1-1) earned his first career win with one scoreless inning of relief.

Pittsburgh capitalized on some good fortune in the first inning.

After Suwinski drew a two-out walk, Davis hit an apparent inning-ending grounder up the middle, but the ball hit second base and bounced into center field.

Rivas followed that up by sending a 3-2 cutter over the center-field wall. Milwaukee’s Joey Wiemer made a leaping attempt to rob Rivas of a homer and pounded his glove in frustration after he came down without making the catch.

Milwaukee scored twice off Pirates starter Quinn Priester in the bottom of the first. Christian Yelich hit a leadoff double and came home on Santana’s single, while William Contreras singled and scored on Sal Frelick’s sacrifice fly.

The Brewers left 11 men on base and wasted a couple of prime opportunities.

They loaded the bases with nobody out in the fourth inning but failed to score. They scored once in the seventh but left the bases full.

TRAINER’S ROOM

Pirates: RHP Dauri Moreta went on the injured list with lower back soreness. The Pirates recalled RHP Andre Jackson from Triple-A Indianapolis.

Brewers: DH Jesse Winker is scheduled to start swinging the bat Saturday as he continues his recovery from a back injury that has kept him on the injured list since July 26.

UP NEXT

LHP Bailey Falter (0-7, 5.13 ERA) makes his Pirates debut Saturday, while the Brewers plan to start RHP Corbin Burnes (9-6, 3.44).

Copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Father of teen missing in Baraboo frustrated with investigation
Father of missing Sauk Co. teen frustrated with investigation, offers own theories
Elizabeth Ellis grabs a sprinkler head that she later finds out has treasure in it
Visitors from Texas find hidden treasure in Dodge Co. park
Large hail and damaging winds possible
Severe storms sweep through southern Wisconsin
Image of Alliant Energy's outage map at 9:30 p.m., on Friday, July 28, 2023.
Thousands without power in southern Wisconsin during Friday storms
The Sauk Co. Sheriff's Office put out a missing person report for James Yoblonski.
Missing teen James Yoblonski had access to devices used for web searches on how to leave the state

Latest News

The third-annual Bob Suter Memorial Classic at Capital Ice Arena in Middleton, WI raised money...
Third-annual Bob Suter Memorial Classic sees star-studded roster
Shane Beamer interview
Shane Beamer discusses time with Gamecocks and expectations moving forward
(FILE) UW Health will offer a clinic next Wednesday, Aug. 9, to provide free high school sports...
UW Health offering free high school sports exams during clinic
FILE -Oregon place kicker Camden Lewis (49) celebrates with teammates after kicking a field...
Big Ten clears way for Oregon, Washington to join, AP sources say, putting Pac-12 on brink