Back to School Celebration provides Dane Co. students with free backpack, supplies

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - As the time to head back to school inches closer, students in Dane County are now prepared for class thanks to non-profit 100 Black Men of Madison.

The organization held its 28th Annual Back to School Celebration on Saturday at Madison College.

Between 1,000 and 1,200 elementary and middle school students were able to stop by and pick up a free backpack with brand new school supplies inside.

“The backpacks are what they need to get off to a good start at the beginning of the school year,” spokesperson for 100 Black Men of Madison J.R. Sims said.

Sims said the non-profit’s mission is to provide young kids, particularly young boys, with an avenue to discover skills that would lend themselves for health and wellness, financial literacy, mentorship and education. But the event welcomed any students and their families living in Dane County who may need a little help when it comes to being prepared to go back to school.

“We don’t draw a line based on what side of the street you live on or what city you come from. If you’re in Dane County and you can make your way here, we’re willing to help,” Sims said. “What we’re doing here by providing these new backpacks full of school supplies is putting that kid on equal footing with other kids that are maybe a little bit more fortunate than our particular clientele.”

Items in the backpacks included grade-appropriate supplies like pencils and pens, protractors and rulers, notebooks and calculators.

“If you look good, you’re going to feel good and if you feel good, you’re going to perform better. And these backpacks are a good look on a kid.”

Health and wellness screenings were available for students at Saturday's Back to School Celebration in Madison. (Mackenzie Davis)

Other resources were available for families at the back to school event including health and wellness screenings for students and financial professionals for parents.

Sims said the event started with ten guys packing 30 backpacks in somebody’s garage all night long and has now grown to over 1,000 backpacks being handed out in a single day.

Click here to download the NBC15 News app or our NBC15 First Alert weather app.

Copyright 2023 WMTV. All rights reserved.