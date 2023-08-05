Cat circus set for Madison’s Bartell Theatre this month

By Benjamin Cadigan
Published: Aug. 5, 2023 at 4:42 PM CDT
MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - Get ready for the purrformance of a lifetime – or 9 lifetimes – with the Amazing Acro-Cats.

The cat circus is coming to the Bartell Theater in Madison Aug. 17-20, organizers said.

The former orphans, rescues and strays do it all from riding skateboards to balancing on balls. The show even ends with an all-cat band, “Tuna and the Rock Cats.”

Trainers explained that the cats are taught with clickers and treats, and are brought across the country in a cat-themed bus which doubles as a home for foster kittens.

Tickets range from $35 to $65, and some include meet and greets with the fuzzy stars. Funds go to Rock Cats Rescue, a nonprofit focused on cat welfare, rescue and adoption.

For more information on the show, visit rockcatsrescue.org or the Bartell Theatre website.

