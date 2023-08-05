Madison small businesses feel impact of rising rent

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) -As rent rises, small businesses on state street are struggling to stay afloat.

Businesses are leaving the area or shutting down for good. Vacant stores are woven through the heart of Madison.

“Coming to State Street feels like a different experience and I just hope that we’re able to bring back some of the old charm,” Mimosa Books and Gifts Store Manager Lydia Scott said.

Scott explains their business left its last spot right before the pandemic.

“We kind of got a very short notice to leave. Because there were plans to demolish the building, we really lucked out because we were able to move into this space with a very generous landlord,” Scott said.

She says their business relies on online sales.

“Specifically for us, the construction on the next block up has caused issues because nobody wants to walk past that,” she said. “They don’t want to go under that scaffolding, they go to the other side.”

Art Gecko on State points to the biggest hardship small operations face.

“We noticed there happens to be a rent increase on State Street both in the housing and businesses,” Art Gecko Store Manager Sklr Palm said.

The team stresses the importance of supporting small businesses.

“Understanding what you’re buying and its impact on the environment is also in extremely important and something that we are very conscious about here since most of our stuff is recycled or upcycled,” Palm said.

Across the street from Mimosa Books and Gifts are vacant shops. There is currently a sign up from the City of Madison that proposes the building will be demolished to create a six-story mixed use building.

