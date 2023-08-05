MPD: Area of Brentwood Parkway and Monterey Drive now cleared

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - Due to an active situation, Madison Police were asking people to avoid the area of Brentwood Parkway and Monterey Drive near Warner Park on the city’s north side.

MPD responded to a call around 4:45 a.m. Saturday at an apartment complex on 2300 Monterey Dr.

While responding to the incident, a suspect pointed a gun at an officer, then barricaded themselves from officers inside an apartment and is still there, according the MPD officer in charge. MPD said people ran out of the apartment screaming that there was someone with a gun.

Just after 9 a.m., police were seen escorting a man out of the apartment complex in handcuffs. They put away the caution tape and appeared to be clearing the area.

Police just escorted a man out of an apartment complex in handcuffs. — Marcus Aarsvold (@m_aarsvold) August 5, 2023

The Madison Police Department is asking people to avoid the Monterey Dr and Brentwood Pkwy area on Madison’s north... Posted by Marcus Aarsvold on Saturday, August 5, 2023

Officers were working to get the suspect, and are asking people to avoid the area in the meantime. And they are recommending those who live in the area should stay in their homes.

A SWAT team, negotiators and police officers are on scene asking the suspect to come out with his hands up.

No one has been injured at this time. Police do not know if there are other people in the apartment with the suspect.

Click here to download the NBC15 News app or our NBC15 First Alert weather app.

Copyright 2023 WMTV. All rights reserved.