MPD: Avoid the area of Brentwood Parkway and Monterey Drive

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - Due to an active situation, Madison Police are asking people to avoid the area of Brentwood Parkway and Monterey Drive near Warner Park on the city’s north side.

While responding to an incident, a suspect pointed a gun at an officer, then barricaded themselves from officers, according the the MPD officer in charge.

Officers are now working to get the suspect, and are asking people to avoid the area in the meantime.

Click here to download the NBC15 News app or our NBC15 First Alert weather app.

Copyright 2023 WMTV. All rights reserved.