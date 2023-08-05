National mustard day celebration features mustard ice cream, yellow street

MIDDLETON, Wis. (WMTV) - Today is National Mustard Day and Middleton had a big celebration.

Downtown Middleton has been the home of the National Mustard Museum since 2000, but this event dates back to the original Mount Horeb location starting in 1991.

People come from all over the country to volunteer, sample mustard, tour the museum and eat the iconic mustard ice cream.

Rita Tatusko has been volunteering at the event for five years. She and her husband are from Myrtle Beach, South Carolina, so they drive 18 hours for this event.

“You should come,” Tatusko said. “It’s wonderful, there’s games, there’s ice cream, there’s food, it’s a lot of great ideas, and they have samples of all kinds of mustards from all around the world.”

Steve Galick is from Minnesota. He came to Wisconsin just for the mustard museum. He said he’s been looking for an excuse to visit, and mustard day was the perfect opportunity. And he said it didn’t disappoint.

“The sampling was excellent,” Galick said. “We got to sample many different mustards and buy several, we bought a dozen and it was just a nice experience.”

Mustard Day events ran from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. on Saturday in downtown Middleton. The event featured live music, hot dogs, ice cream and tons of mustard.

There was also a new flavor of mustard ice cream called Razzle Dazzle mustard ice cream. It was sold out by the afternoon. Tatusko loved it and recommended that everyone try it.

Mustard ice cream (WMTV)

Click here to download the NBC15 News app or our NBC15 First Alert weather app.

Copyright 2023 WMTV. All rights reserved.