On the Road heads to Janesville in time to preview their 65th annual arts festival

JANESVILLE, Wis. (WMTV) - NBC15′s On the Road with Mark and Maria headed to Janesville this weekend to preview a historic arts festival, and talk about what else to see in the Wisconsin city.

Tallman Arts Festival

The 65th annual Tallman Arts Festival is happening in Janesville this weekend. It will run from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. on Saturday and Sunday.

Rock County Historical Society Executive Director Tim Maahs said it is a big event for the city every year.

“It’s a really perfect time during the summer because everyone wants to get out, and we try to offer different things every year,” Maahs said.

The festival is also one of the biggest fundraisers for Lincoln-Tallman House. Maahs said tour admissions don’t quite cover the cost for maintenance on the house.

“It’s really the cornerstone of who we are, how we became so big in the community, and it’s really our passion to keep that going so this really means a lot,” Maahs said.

Tallman House will be celebrating their 75th year on August 25th, along with celebrating the grand opening of the Wilson King Stone House, also in Janesville.

GM Museum

The General Motors Museum in Janesville is there to honor those who worked at the GM plant over the years. Daniel Mezera, the Rock County Historical Society Campus Caretaker said the museum’s top priority is sharing people’s stories.

“The people’s story is really important because it’s their legacy,” Mezera said. “That’s why we call it I am the legacy that’s you know, without them we wouldn’t have Janesville probably wouldn’t be here. With all the recessions and that, we would have been a ghost town.”

To this end, the museum has an “I am a Legacy” exhibit in memory of the generations of Janesville residents.

'I am a Legacy' exhibit in GM Museum honors those who worked at GM plant over the years. (WMTV)

Additionally, the first thing you would see when you enter the museum is a car. This car was the 100 millionth GM car every made.

The 100 millionth GM car ever made is in the Janesville GM Museum. (WMTV)

Exploring Janesville

In addition to the museum and arts festival, there’s a lot to do around Janesville.

Christine Rebout, the Janesville Area Conventions and Visitors Bureau Executive Director, said Janesville has over 2000 acres of parks and over 60 developed parks with accessible playgrounds, hiking and biking.

Rebout even remembers the days where everyone worked at the GM plant. She’s been in the city for 25 years and has seen so many groups tour the museum. The plant shut down officially in 2018, and since then, the job market has been more diversified in Janesville.

And the spot Rebout said no one should miss? The public art trail. She said the public arts selection is fantastic.

A stop on the iconic Janesville art walk (WMTV)

Tallman House

Inside the Lincoln-Tallman House. (WMTV)

The Tallman House museum is a historic marker in Janesville. The Tallman’s were a wealthy family that build the house and lived in it from 1857-1915.

Its full name is the Lincoln-Tallman House because Abraham Lincoln stayed there for two nights in 1859 before announcing his candidacy for president. It is the only known house that Lincoln stayed at in Wisconsin.

“So the Tallman family felt very strong about that,” Tim Maahs said. “And then that 1948 discussions began where they wanted to donate the home to the city of Janesville. But they felt they need that Lincoln story to remain true.”

The actual piano that the Tillman’s daughter played for Abraham Lincoln when is visited is still in the Tallman House.

This piano was played by the Tallman's daughter when Abraham Lincoln visited in 1859. (WMTV)

Anyone can visit and tour the house. Just visit the website here for more details about open times.

Rock Aqua Jays

The Janesville water skiing team is a big point of excitement for Janesville residents and tourists. They have shows twice a week, and they are 21 time national champions.

“The talent out there is incredible,” Rock Aqua Jays water skier David Rezin said. “34 Girl ballet line which is the largest it’s a pending record right now on a team. So from beginning to end of this show, there is so much to watch. There’s never a dull moment when it comes to skiing.”

The Rock Aqua Jays are a nationally recognized Janesville water ski team. (WMTV)

The team has been around for 61 years, and Gerry Luiting, a 48 year member and water skier, said they have grown a ton.

“The nice thing is we have some us old veterans around to help teach the new people and help them through those progressions a lot faster than we learned, for example, because there was really nobody here to teach us back then,” Luiting said. “So it kind of just beat ourselves until you learned it.”

The team will take on national competition next weekend in Warsaw Indiana.

In the meantime, you can go see them in Janesville at Traxler Park on Sundays and Wednesdays at 7 p.m.

Next Stop

Next week, the team is headed to Broadhead and Green County in time for Covered Bridge Days.

