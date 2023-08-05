2 chickens for $12,000? A Rock Co. boy made it happen and helped a 4-year-old fighting cancer

A young boy from Rock County sold two chickens for $12,000 last week at the county’s 4-H fair, the money going toward a very special cause.
By Shaina Nijhawan
Published: Aug. 5, 2023 at 6:50 PM CDT|Updated: 9 minutes ago
It was mid-June when 4-year-old Cashton Purkapile was diagnosed with cancer.

“He has stage four Hepatoblastoma of the liver,” his mother Katie Purkapile said. “He has a tumor the size about six inches in diameter on his liver and that metastasized and spread to also his lungs.”

Friend of the family Andy McWilliams offered to take care of older brother Callen’s livestock during the difficult time. It was then the long-time Rock County Fair goer had an idea.

“Starting Tuesday through Sunday, there’s different shows, there’s different sales that all the kids partake in,” McWilliams said.

At last week’s Rock Co. 4-H sale, McWilliams and 9-year-old Callen sold the chickens in hopes of raising funds for Cashton’s cancer treatment. Their initial goal was to raise $2,000, but community members joined forces and bought the livestock for $6,000, others matching the donation, making the grand total $12,000 for the two chickens.

“It’s unbelievable. It’s why we stay here, it’s why we do what we do, it’s why we help people, McWilliams said. “How people pull together to help each other when they’re in need, it’s huge. You see a lot and hear a lot of the bad and when there’s need, the good comes out of the woodwork.”

The family and McWilliams were taken aback by the generosity of the Rock County community.

“The support from everyone is overwhelming and wonderful. I mean our gratitude and thankfulness on it all is beyond what we can express most of the time,” Katie said.

The family says Cashton is doing great after his first five treatments, adding they are taking the diagnosis one day at a time.

