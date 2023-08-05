Rock County residents report scam call from suspect claiming to be deputy

By Benjamin Cadigan
Published: Aug. 5, 2023 at 4:00 PM CDT|Updated: 56 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ROCK CO., Wis. (WMTV) - The Rock County Sheriff’s Office is warning people about a new phone scam.

Two Rock Co. residents reported getting a call from a “Deputy Sellers,” who told them there was a warrant for their arrest, the sheriff’s office explained.

The supposed deputy then asked the would-be victims to pay bond by buying Kwik Trip gift cards and reading Sellers the confirmation numbers on the cards.

The sheriff’s office wants to warn the community that while the call may seem to come from the number associated with the Rock Co. Sheriff’s Office (608-757-8000), there is no Deputy Sellers. The sheriff’s office will also never take or ask for bond payments over the phone.

People who receive these calls are asked to contact the sheriff’s office through the Rock County Communications Center at (608) 757-2244.

Click here to download the NBC15 News app or our NBC15 First Alert weather app.

Copyright 2023 WMTV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Father of teen missing in Baraboo frustrated with investigation
Father of missing Sauk Co. teen frustrated with investigation, offers own theories
Elizabeth Ellis grabs a sprinkler head that she later finds out has treasure in it
Visitors from Texas find hidden treasure in Dodge Co. park
The Sauk Co. Sheriff's Office put out a missing person report for James Yoblonski.
Missing teen James Yoblonski had access to devices used for web searches on how to leave the state
Image of Alliant Energy's outage map at 9:30 p.m., on Friday, July 28, 2023.
Thousands without power in southern Wisconsin during Friday storms
CrossFit Athletes conquer Wisconsin State Capitol during day 3 of games
CrossFit Games no longer in Madison next year

Latest News

MPD: Avoid the area of Brentwood Parkway and Monterey Drive
MPD: Avoid the area of Brentwood Parkway and Monterey Drive
Amazing Acro-cats return to New Orleans for ‘Meowy Catmas Special’ in December
Cat circus set for Madison’s Bartell Theatre this month
Helping to ease the drought
Wet End To The Weekend
Free backpacks filled with brand new school supplies were handed out to students in Dane County...
Back to School Celebration provides Dane Co. students with free backpack, supplies