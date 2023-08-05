Rock County residents report scam call from suspect claiming to be deputy

ROCK CO., Wis. (WMTV) - The Rock County Sheriff’s Office is warning people about a new phone scam.

Two Rock Co. residents reported getting a call from a “Deputy Sellers,” who told them there was a warrant for their arrest, the sheriff’s office explained.

The supposed deputy then asked the would-be victims to pay bond by buying Kwik Trip gift cards and reading Sellers the confirmation numbers on the cards.

The sheriff’s office wants to warn the community that while the call may seem to come from the number associated with the Rock Co. Sheriff’s Office (608-757-8000), there is no Deputy Sellers. The sheriff’s office will also never take or ask for bond payments over the phone.

People who receive these calls are asked to contact the sheriff’s office through the Rock County Communications Center at (608) 757-2244.

