Storm chances for part of the weekend

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - We’re watching a system that will bring some impactful weather to southern Wisconsin, especially if you have plans Sunday night.

The weekend starts off dry but with some cloudcover. Skies will remain partly sunny on Saturday, with high temperatures in the mid and lower 80s. It will feel a bit humid, but not too unbearable. Saturday is the best day to spend outside, as our next weather-maker will arrive on Sunday.

Saturday night is quiet, with partly cloudy skies and lows near 60°.

Sunday starts off dry with a few peeks of sunshine in the morning. Dry weather should last through noon, with rain chances beginning to rise through the afternoon hours. An isolated shower or storm is possible during the afternoon, but most of the rain will arrive during the evening. Right now, it looks like the strongest part of this weather-maker will stay to the south of the state line. We’ll watch the possibility of this shifting farther north, but right now only an isolated strong storm or two is expected.

Temperatures will be cooler to start the workweek, with highs in the upper 70s. A few storms and showers may linger into the start of Monday. Sunshine looks to return on Tuesday, followed by additional rain chances on Wednesday and Friday.

