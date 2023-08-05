Sugar Maple Festival kicks off its 20th year

Two decades in the books. The Sugar Maple Fest in Madison is celebrating its 20th anniversary this weekend.
By Tyler Peters
Published: Aug. 4, 2023 at 9:26 PM CDT|Updated: moments ago
The festival celebrates traditional music and dance. It features a wide variety of musical performances from numerous artists and bands.

The styles range from cajun, bluegrass, rockabilly and Mexican polka. A total of 18 hours of live music will be played on the festival’s main stage.

Sugar Maple founder Mark Schlutt said the event goes beyond the music.

“We emphasize the educational element of this festival,” Schlutt said. “We often have the artists interact with kids who may bring their instruments here. One of our bands this year is a bluegrass band from Nashville called Big Richard. They consist of four women, and they actually have put on several workshops with the kids. The kids have had cellos, fiddles, so they’re a huge inspiration for our younger musicians here.”

The festival runs through Saturday, Aug. 4. For more details on the event, go to sugarmaplefest.org.

