Third-annual Bob Suter Memorial Classic sees star-studded roster

By Anderley Penwell
Published: Aug. 4, 2023 at 11:02 PM CDT|Updated: moments ago
MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - The third-annual Bob Suter Memorial Classic took place at Capital Ice Arena to honor the life of Wisconsin hockey icon, Bob Suter.

Suter was a member of the 1980 Miracle on Ice and won a National Championship at Wisconsin. After his playing career, Suter returned to Madison and owned a sporting goods store, where he frequently gave away hockey equipment.

“People will come in or come up to me now and they’ll say, ‘oh, I think I still owe your dad for those skates he gave me,’” said Ryan Suter, Bob’s son and current Dallas Stars defenseman. “Like, that’s how generous of a person he was.”

Bob passed away suddenly in 2014 at Capital Ice Arena of a heart attack. His son honors his legacy by raising money at the Bob Suter Memorial Classic to give away hockey equipment to Madison families in need.

“So, for us to do this in his name, you know, raise money, donate equipment to youth hockey is awesome,” said Ryan. “That’s what he would want and I’m happy that all of these players, great players, have come back and helped us with this.”

This year’s Classic was sold out and saw star-studded rosters.

Mark Johnson, Mike Hasting, and Tony Granato coached a combined 21 National Titles, four Stanley Cups, three silver medals, and one gold medal.

“It’s just that we all have the same values and we feel really grateful to be a part of this program and a part of this city,” said Britta Curl, captain of the Wisconsin Women’s Team and three-time National Champion. “Clearly, you have guys coming back 20, 30 years after their careers end, so that just shows how special this place is.”

