Two arrested after suspect points gun at officers at Monterey Dr. apartment

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - No one was injured a suspect pointed a gun at two officers on Madison’s north side.

MPD responded to a call about a noise complaint around 4:45 a.m. Saturday at an apartment complex on 2300 Monterey Dr.

While police were responding to the incident, a suspect pointed a gun at two officers, then barricaded himself from officers inside an apartment. Police said people ran out of the apartment screaming that there was someone with a gun.

Just after 9 a.m., police were seen escorting a man out of the apartment complex in handcuffs. They put away the caution tape and appeared to be clearing the area.

MPD had called in the SWAT team after report of the suspect pointed a gun directly at officers to ask the suspects to exit the building. After several hours, two suspects were peacefully taken into custody.

MPD Lieutenant Jason Ostrenga said that they do not know which suspect pointed the gun at the officer, but both were arrested due to having a felony warrant.

There were six people in the residence when the suspects came out. But no shots were fired and no citizens or police officers were injured.

Police recovered a firearm from the apartment.

Madison Police had been asking people to avoid the area of Brentwood Parkway and Monterey Drive near Warner Park. But Ostrenga said the area is now clear and it is safe to go back.

“No one was hurt, no cops, no citizens, people can go back to their residence,” Ostrenga said. “We’re near Warner Park, I know there’s actually a baseball game here at 11. Everything’s safe. I mean, I would say nothing crazy, nothing earth shattering.”

