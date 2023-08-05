Wet End To The Weekend

Cooler temperatures as well
Helping to ease the drought
Helping to ease the drought
By Kevin Corriveau
Published: Aug. 5, 2023 at 2:37 PM CDT|Updated: 25 minutes ago
  • Severe thunderstorm threat stays south
  • Precipitation could be heavy at times
  • Several rain chances for the coming week
MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - Today was a great day to start the weekend with milder temperatures and lower humidity.  We expect partly cloudy skies and overnight temperatures down to near 60 for the rest of the evening.

For the last several days we’ve kept our eye out on any potential severe weather for Sunday.  The good news now is that any severe thunderstorm activity will stay well south of us into Illinois.  The storm that is moving through the Dakotas right now has slowed down a bit, and with that, we’re seeing a change in the forecast models on how this system is going to track.  The storm is expected to head southeast and across Illinois where the central and southern part of the state as well as the Ohio River Valley is now likely to see the brunt of the storms.

What’s Coming Up...

With the storm mostly south of us, we’re likely to see showers and possibly some embedded thunderstorms Sunday afternoon through early Monday morning.  These showers are capable of considerable rainfall at times.  One inch to possibly over 2 inches for our southern counties that are closer to the storm in Illinois.  For the rest of us, we’re likely to see 1/2″ to 1″ by Monday.  Temperatures on Sunday will drop down even more, with highs only in the upper 70s.

Looking Ahead...

Monday will gradually improve from showers and clouds in the morning, to more sun by early in the evening.  Temperatures will continue their downward trend with highs near 75F.  Tuesday is looking sunny and mild, and then on Wednesday, we’ll be watching for our next chance of showers.

