7-year-old Wauanakee boy beat cancer, now he’s going to Hawaii

By Benjamin Cadigan
Published: Aug. 6, 2023 at 4:18 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - Make-A-Wish Wisconsin and the Bruce Company hosted a fundraiser Sunday afternoon in honor of a courageous 7-year-old who was diagnosed with cancer.

Waunakee-native Samuel Paulson loves playing board games and Minecraft, fishing, swimming, riding his bike and playing with his friends.

On his third birthday, Sam was diagnosed with high-risk neuroblastoma.

His mom Angie says after two and a half years of chemotherapy, bone marrow transplants and surgeries, Sam is now in remission. While Sam is healthy, the years of treatment took a toll on the whole family.

“We have no reason to believe it because he looks healthy, he’s a very happy boy, but it just forever changes you,” Angie said. “You just always have at it at the back of your mind. Any little thing that he says like, ‘Oh my tummy hurts,’ or ‘this is sore,’ you just go into a panic.”

Community members gathered in Middleton Sunday for a day of kids’ activities. All proceeds went towards Sam’s wish.

More than anything, Sam wants to visit Hawaii.

“Sam’s wish is to go to Hawaii, so he is super pumped about that and we’re just so blessed that he finally has something really good to look forward to after going through such hard, hard days in the hospital,” Angie said.

Funds from tickets sold at the event went directly to funding Samuel’s wish. Tickets were 5 for $5 or 15 for $10.

