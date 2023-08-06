After digging up Platteville class ring, Good Samaritan tracks down family of late owner

ARTHUR, Wis. (WMTV) - A piece of history has been returned to its rightful owners, thanks to the generosity and curiosity of one man.

Jim Winter, or the ‘Driftless Digger’ has been using his metal detector to find both trash and treasures around the Driftless Area in Southwestern Wisconsin over the past four years.

Winter discovers everything from old coins, to toys, to jewelry, he adds, you never know what you’ll find under the ground. But nothing could have prepared Winter for his discovery in Arthur, Wisconsin.

“A little bitty hamlet just north of Platteville, there’s not a lot left to when the community was here,” Winter described the small town “It’s not very often where I dig something up and I’m just amazed and speechless. That one I was. It was about 2-3 inches under the ground, under a root, so I knew right away what it was.”

Winter found a Platteville High School class 1973 ring, the initials M-V carved into it.

“Once I saw that there were initials on it, I knew my mission was to try and get it back to the man it belonged to,” Winter said.

He stopped by the UW-Platteville library to do some research, leading him to a disappointing discovery.

“The only thing I really found was an obituary, so that made me really sad that he had already passed away 17 years ago,” he said. “That’s where I realized that Denise and Courtney and Curt were still around and living at the same address they lived at before.”

Michael Vacha’s family still in the area, Winter paid a visit to his wife Denise, who lives just miles from where Winter found the ring.

I think he knows. I think he had something to do with it. I honestly do,” Denise Vacha said. “He just put Jim in our way to help us. And what Jim does is amazing. I mean, this is about him and doing the right thing and more people should do the right thing when given the chance.”

Vacha added Mike grew up just down the street from where Winter found the ring.

“And all the neighbor kids hung out here in front of the church, that used to be a school, so, this was an area they were of course always at, always doing something in,” she said.

But wife five grandkids, only one having met their grandfather, Vacha says the ring means a lot to their family.

“Any part of him that comes through now means something because he’s not here, but this is.”

