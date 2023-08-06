Changes to rain chances today

Big shift in track of storms
Our weather-maker has taken a turn farther south.
By Amanda Morgan
Published: Aug. 6, 2023 at 4:59 AM CDT|Updated: 19 minutes ago
  • Most storms & showers stay south of WI today
  • Cooler to start the workweek
  • Next rain chance: Wednesday
MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - There are some big changes to the forecast for the system that we’ve been tracking for the past few days. We updated you on Saturday that the weather maker’s path seemed to be shifting south a bit, which moved us out of the severe weather threat. The system has now shifted even farther south, leaving most of southern Wisconsin completely rain-free through today.

Click Here for Interactive Radar

What’s Coming Up...

Sunday is now expected to be mostly dry, with the exception of a few isolated showers in the afternoon, especially near the state line. Skies will be partly cloudy to partly sunny. High temperatures will still be a bit cooler than yesterday, with most locations staying in the lower 80s. We’ll have a light breeze out of the east.

A couple of showers are possible overnight, with cloudier skies. Low temperatures will be in the lower 60s.

The workweek will start off with clouds, and maybe a stray shower for some. Temperatures will be even cooler, staying in the upper 70s for most places.

Looking Ahead...

The mid-part of the workweek looks pretty comfortable for temperatures. We’ll be near seasonal for this time of year in the lower 80s. We’ll watch for additional rain chances on Wednesday and Friday.

