Chippewa area woman celebrates 106th birthday

EAU CLAIRE, Wis. (WEAU) - Born in 1917 in Boyd, Elmira Simon has lived through a variety of things... including two pandemics and even the passing of the 19th amendment.

Resident Care Assistant, Nicole Kressin, said Simon still enjoys the little things, even after so long.

“This lovely lady is 106 years old. She has been through a lot in her lifetime. But we have music going on today. We have her family here. They are doing a celebration for her as well. But besides that, we’re just celebrating Elmira,” Kressin said.

Now living at Our House Assisted Living Home in Chippewa Falls, staff with the facility said Simon has been able to celebrate multiple birthdays and she’s been doing well.

“I was amazed the first time that I actually got her up and walked her out there because I mean they had a wheelchair in here and a walker. But I was told that she could walk and I was just amazed at how well she does get around. Like she gets around awesome,” Kressin said.

Through all the excitement of Simon turning 106 years old, she feels as though nothing has changed.

“Just like it was yesterday, I guess,” Simon said.

Simon and her family said her memory isn’t as strong as it used to be, but she does remember her career.

“I went to a beauty school in Chippewa in Eau Claire. Did a lot of work at home or people would come in and I’d do it in my home,” Simon said.

Despite being retired for years now, staff who work with her said they’re making new memories everyday.

“She is a spunky woman. I always tell her that I adopted her as a kind of grandma. I get her up every morning when I work, so we have our little fun. Like, we gave high fives and, you know, and things are going good. I don’t know. She’s a fantastic woman,” Kressin said.

Family, neighbors, and caretakers, said they are happy to be together with Simon to celebrate this special occasion and hope there will be many more.

Copyright 2023 WEAU. All rights reserved.