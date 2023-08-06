CUTE: Baby walrus receives 24/7 cuddle care after rescue

The month-old walrus calf arrived at the Alaska Sealife Center after he was spotted on Alaska’s...
The month-old walrus calf arrived at the Alaska Sealife Center after he was spotted on Alaska’s North Slope.(Alaska Sealife Center)
By CNN Newsource staff
Published: Aug. 6, 2023 at 4:06 PM CDT|Updated: 17 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SEWARD, Alaska (CNN) – A rare walrus calf is now getting some TLC after he was found wandering alone on the north coast of Alaska last month.

The month-old Pacific walrus calf arrived at the Alaska Sealife Center on August 1 after he was spotted on Alaska’s North Slope.

The calves depend on maternal care for the first two years of their lives. When this walrus was found, there was no adult walrus in sight.

The veterinarian’s orders called for 24-hour care for the baby walrus, which includes constant...
The veterinarian’s orders called for 24-hour care for the baby walrus, which includes constant cuddling.(Alaska Sealife Center)

The walrus was transported to a special animal care facility.

The veterinarian’s orders called for 24-hour care, which includes constant cuddling to help keep the calf calm and encourage healthy development.

Copyright 2023 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Elizabeth Ellis grabs a sprinkler head that she later finds out has treasure in it
Visitors from Texas find hidden treasure in Dodge Co. park
The Sauk Co. Sheriff's Office put out a missing person report for James Yoblonski.
Missing teen James Yoblonski had access to devices used for web searches on how to leave the state
Father of teen missing in Baraboo frustrated with investigation
Father of missing Sauk Co. teen frustrated with investigation, offers own theories
The Columbia Co. Sheriff's Office confirms they are searching for two missing swimmers Thursday.
Columbia Co. officials recover body from Wisconsin River, search for second person resumes Friday
Pearl (front) and Rhonda SearVogel (back, pictured)
A Madison woman died after reportedly falling off a golf cart. Her mother demands justice.

Latest News

Wisconsin M-A-W
7-year-old Wauanakee boy beat cancer, now he’s going to Hawaii
Weekend gun violence strikes multiple states leaving several dead as investigations are on-going.
Shooting kills 2 men and a woman and wounds 2 others in Washington, DC, police chief says
Weekend gun violence strikes multiple states leaving several dead as investigations are on-going.
Deadly gun violence strikes multiple states
America Ferrera, from left, Simu Liu, Margot Robbie, Issa Rae, Ryan Gosling and Greta Gerwig...
‘Barbie’ joins $1 billion club, breaks another record for female directors