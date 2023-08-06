Intermittent Showers This Evening

Decreasing clouds for Monday

Sunny and low 80s for Tuesday

Wednesday PM and Friday rain chances

Download the First Alert Weather app iPhone/iPad Android

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - Sunday began as a nice continuation of Saturday with mild morning temperatures and sun. During the afternoon clouds began moving in from the west as well as a few showers. The storm that we’ve been tracking for the past several days and the ever-changing track that it has been on, is helping to bring those showers. While we’ll avoid most of the precipitation with this storm as it moves southeast, there will be some intermittent showers and thunderstorms this evening and early overnight continuing to move through our western and southern counties. A quarter to half an inch of rain could be seen by Monday morning.

As the storm continues to move away on Monday, we’ll stay mild and begin breaking out of the clouds on Tuesday, which is looking to be a mostly sunny day with highs in the lower 80s.

What’s Coming Up...

Wednesday evening looks like the next chance of showers, but over the last few days, the forecast models have been trending down on the amount of precipitation we could get. Again, this is one of those situation that we’ll need to watch the track of the system just like we did with our current one.

Looking Ahead...

We’re also watching for the potential of showers and thunderstorms next Friday, but as we look to next weekend, all models point to plenty of sunshine and temperatures in the upper 70s.

Click here to download the NBC15 News app or our NBC15 First Alert weather app.

Copyright 2022 WMTV. All rights reserved.