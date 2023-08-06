Madison Magnet hosting 3rd annual Pride Paddle benefitting Clean Lakes Alliance

The 3rd Annual Pride Paddle will be held August 10, at 5:30 p.m. from Brittingham Boats.
By Phoebe Murray
Published: Aug. 6, 2023 at 12:19 PM CDT
MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) -For a third year running, a young professionals organization, Madison Magnet, is inviting the community to kayak for a cause.

Madison Magnet is partnering with Rainbow Happy Hour and the LGBTQIA community to give back to Clean Lakes Alliance in celebration of Pride Month.

The annual Pride Paddle offers a tour of Brittingham Bay provided by CLA by way of kayak followed by food, drink, and live music.

“We have pizza donated by Ians, we have beer donated by Delta Beer Lab and a raffle donated by Giant Jones and then we’ll have some live music as well,” exclaimed Joey Broms, Madison Magnet community involvement chair. “A friend of mine has started Rainbow Happy Hour so it was a great way for us to partner and again cross pollinate those networking groups that are like-minded.”

As a member of the LGBTQ community, James Tye, Clean Lakes Alliance executive director said its important to reach out to different groups to get them involved with our cities waters. “The lakes are really for everybody, so everybody should feel welcome to get out there and have a good time.”

“Every generation becomes more and more in love with our local lakes, it’s great for us to partner with an enthusiastic group that realizes that Madison’s economy and the reason to live here is connected to the lakes,” said Tye.

The Pride Paddle leaves dry land at 5:30p.m. from Brittingham Boats Thursday, August 10.

Tickets will run Magnet Members $35 and $45 for non-members.

